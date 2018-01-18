‘The Flag that makes you Free’ exhibit at the West Point Museum

By West Point Museum Staff

“The Return of the Flags, 1865” by Thomas Waterman Wood, Oil on Canvas, is now on display at the West Point Museum. Courtesy West Point Museum Collection “The Return of the Flags, 1865” by Thomas Waterman Wood, Oil on Canvas, is now on display at the West Point Museum. Courtesy West Point Museum Collection

The West Point Museum has installed a new exhibition titled “The Flag that makes you Free.” This exhibition displays examples of the colors and flags of the Union Army during the Civil War, including two rare colors from United States Colored Troops Regiments and the Fifth Corps flag of Maj. Gen. G. K. Warren (USMA Class of 1850), which bears two bullet holes.

Other flags include a volunteer infantry guide flag/marker, a cavalry guidon and a cavalry regimental standard, all of which were carried during the American Civil War.

The exhibition also studies the intense emotions attached to these military flags and the sacrifices which were often made to carry and protect them during battle.

The pride of outfit felt by Soldiers of the Civil War is clearly shown in a painting, “The Return of the Flags, 1865,” also on display in the exhibition.

The exhibition title was chosen because the colors of United States Troops were literally flags that made them free.

The exhibition is located within the American Wars gallery (second floor) of the West Point Museum.

The West Point Museum is open at no charge, seven days a week, from 10:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m. The museum is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

For more details, call 845-938-3590 or visit the museum on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WestPointMuseum.