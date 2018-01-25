2017-18 cadet club activities

Crew: The Army Crew team traveled to Kingston, Ontario to compete in its annual indoor rowing competition against the Royal Military College Jan. 19-20.

Each year, the teams switch off hosting the competition as well as an exchange in which members of the visiting school shadow a host cadet for the day.

This year, the team sent members to compete in six events: Novice Men, Coxswains, Varsity Women, Varsity Men (2 heats), and a mixed relay. While RMC narrowed the margin to less than three minutes, the Army Crew team once again won the competition with the fastest times overall.

Alpine Skiing: During the weekend of Jan. 12-13, the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association hosted its first race of the season at Camelback Mountain in Tannersville, Pennsylvania.

The USMA Alpine Ski Team took 14 competitors to the event, competing in Alpine Skiing—Giant Slalom and Slalom for both men and women, Freestyle Skiing—Rail Jam and Slopestyle for men, and Freestyle Snowboarding—Rail Jam, Slopestyle and Giant Slalom for men and women.

The team had a good showing in all disciplines despite the harsh conditions present over the weekend. The weather on Friday was 60 degrees and raining, followed by 20 degrees on Saturday, which resulted in icy conditions and the cancellation of the Slopestyle competition.

The men finished third and second in Giant Slalom and Slalom, respectively. Leading the way in GS was Class of 2018 Cadet Sawyer Harkins with a third-place finish with a run of 35.61.

Class of 2020 Cadet Yale Flanagan finished fifth in Slalom with a combined time of 1:13.81. On the women’s side, Class of 2018 Cadet Blaise Paulo was quickest on both runs with an eighth-place finish in GS at 42.18, and 14th in Slalom with a combined time of 1:51.91.

In Freestyle Skiing, Class of 2020 Cadet Aidan McCarthy took second in Rail Jam, and Class of 2020 Cadet Julia Coon placed first in Rail Jam in women’s freestyle Snowboarding.

Catholic Chapel Group: Led by the Cadet-in-Charge, Class of 2019 Cadet Evan Delvaux, Cadets of the West Point Catholic Chapel along with Naval Academy Midshipmen, attended the opening mass for the National Prayer Vigil for Life in Washington D.C. and toured the National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 18-19.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, celebrated the annual Mass for Life Jan. 18 at the Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C.

The cadets also got a tour of the Archdiocese of Military Services offices at the Cardinal Edwin O’Brien Pastoral Center and celebrated mass with Timothy P. Broglio, the archbishop for the Military Services.

This trip section gave all cadets the opportunity to reflect on two principles that are fundamental to our military profession: the intrinsic value of all human beings and the defense of human life.