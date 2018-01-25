Exchange director/CEO brings leadership lessons to West Point

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Director/CEO Tom Shull’s passion for serving brought him back to the U.S. Military Academy, where he gave leadership lessons to cadets and saw how the Exchange benefit is serving the community at his alma mater.

During his Jan. 17-18 visit, Shull, USMA Class of 1973, met with Col. Mark Bieger, chief of staff; Col. Andrew Hanson, USAG West Point commander; Col. Tom Hansbarger, director of cadet activities; and Maj. Justin Miller, secretary of the general staff; to discuss Exchange support at USMA.

“My dad, who spent 30 years in the Army, used to say, ‘As long as my family is taken care of, I’m all in for the Army,’” Shull said. “The Exchange plays a critical role in troop readiness and resiliency. Our team is all in to support the West Point community.”

Shull’s business acumen and passion for taking care of military families have been the foundation to the turnaround of the 122-year-old Exchange benefit. The former Soldier, infantry company commander and retail expert applied private-sector business practices to improve the Department of Defense’s oldest and largest military exchange service.

During his military career, Shull taught leadership at USMA for two semesters. Last week, Shull shared business and management insights related to the Exchange’s turnaround with Capt. Steve Fennessy’s class on Fundamentals of Accounting (Business Management Program).

Shull also spoke with cadets in the West Point Leadership Center’s Black & Gold Forum, imparting lessons from his time in the Army and the commercial sector.

“Think about what you don’t know and how you can find out the facts,” Shull told cadets. “Don’t be embarrassed to ask for advice. Be ready to listen. In the heat of the battle, that’s when listening matters most.”

Shull also visited associates at West Point’s main Exchange. Under his leadership, the Exchange continues to improve to meet the community’s needs. The store’s BE FIT center supports readiness and resiliency with tax-free military-exclusive pricing on athletic clothing and shoes.

In the mall, 5 Star Nutrition, a sports nutrition shop, opened recently, and PenFed Credit Union will hold its grand opening this week. USAA is expected to open this spring.

“West Point represents the future of our Army,” Shull said. “The Exchange works hard to deliver an exceptional experience to make this community even stronger.”

By intensifying national brands, growing concessions and Express stores, transforming ShopMyExchange.com and reducing costs, the Exchange has produced significant improvements to the in-store and online customer experience as well as additional earnings and dividends for critical military quality-of-life programs including military uniforms at cost, school lunches below cost for warfighters’ children overseas, child development centers, youth programs, fitness centers and career opportunities for spouses, veterans and wounded warriors (the Exchange has hired 1,000 wounded warriors since 2010—second only to the Army).

Every dollar of Exchange earnings goes back to support Soldiers, Airmen and their families. In 2016, the Exchange generated nearly $400,000 in dividend support at West Point. Exchange support totaled $225 million worldwide in 2016.

The West Point Exchange created a ship-from-store service in October for items ordered on ShopMyExchange.com to be delivered faster. This new offering is key to the Exchange’s effort to welcome home 18 million honorably discharged veterans with a lifelong, online military exchange benefit through the veterans online shopping benefit. ShopMyExchange.com offers the same tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing found at brick-and-mortar Exchanges.

The veterans online shopping benefit is deeply personal to Shull, who recalled his time as a platoon leader and company commander at Fort Carson, where Soldiers had recently returned home from the Vietnam War.

“There are many generations of service members who have not been properly recognized,” Shull said. “This new benefit acknowledges their service and welcomes them home.”

During his visit, Shull thanked West Point Exchange associates for serving with passion and doing their part to make life better for members of the USMA community.

“Since 1895, the Exchange has provided a lifeline to America’s service members and their families,” Shull said. “Around the world, 85 percent of our associates have a connection to the military. The Exchange truly is family serving family.”