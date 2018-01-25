Gellman honored for her work planning National Night Out

Story and photo submitted by LifeWorks

Jodi Gellman, LifeWorks coordinator at West Point Family Homes, has been honored for her work for West Point’s 2017 National Night Out, a nationwide community event that brings together residents and emergency personnel, with a goal of strengthening the relationship between those who live in the community and those who serve them.

Gellman planned and led the fun gathering for more than 400 residents on Aug. 1, 2017, as she executed the 34th annual event, with partnership from the Department of Emergency Services.

The National Association of Town Watch recently recognized 1st Lt. Nicholas Milby, Gellman and West Point DES for “Outstanding Participation in America’s Night Out Against Crime.”

Noting that Gellman was instrumental in winning this prestigious award, DES asked her to accept the award on their behalf, along with members of DES, who will retain the award.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, while bringing back a true sense of community,” Gellman said. “It was such a great honor to receive the award for this fantastic event.”

Several local agencies participated in the event by providing information and meeting with residents, including the game warden, FBI, local fire department, military police investigators and Criminal Investigative Division, school resource office and the sheriff’s department.

Other local organizations including the Red Cross and West Point’s Youth Center supplied popcorn, cotton candy and games.

The Red Cross also brought along its therapy dogs to the event.

Guests enjoyed listening to music spun by a local DJ, ate frosty snow cones, participated in contests to win a variety of prizes, jumped in the bounce house, completed in a scavenger hunt and took their turns dunking the firefighters in the dunk tank.

They also had the chance to peruse the Lending Library for new books to borrow—another project that Gellman had created in 2017.

She collected more than 2000 books to fill the shelves of this new community feature.

Gellman has been a LifeWorks coordinator for West Point Family Homes for more than 10 years, consistently raising the bar for resident wellness events in her community. She often hosts events such as music classes, field trips to local museums and crafts for her residents. In 2017 alone, she hosted more than 4,700 residents at her events.

Gellman is a dedicated leader and one of the top performers of Balfour Beatty Communities’ LifeWorks program, which strives to build a sense of community in BBC-managed military housing communities across the country, hosting more than 105,000 residents in the 2017 calendar year.