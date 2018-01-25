Honoring MLK

Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sadie Routzahn/USMA PAO

Krewasky A. Salter was the guest speaker at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Observance Jan. 17 at the West Point Grand Ballroom. Salter is a retired Army colonel and former military history professor at the academy who is now an associate curator, project historian and military subject matter expert at the Smithsonian Institution, National Museum of African American History and Culture. He is also the co-founder, president and CEO of 4K Enterprises, LLC, which is an academic research and development small business. The theme at this year’s MLK observance was, “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off! The event was well attended despite a snowstorm that caused a Code Red/Code White the day of the observance.