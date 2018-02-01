2017-18 cadet club activities

Aviation: The U.S. Military Academy Aviation club sent a contingent of cadets to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Jan. 18-20 to observe and learn about the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne).

Cadets were greeted and briefed on the mission and activities of 160th SOAR(A) by the Regimental Commander Col. Phil Ryan, USMA Class of 1992, and had an opportunity to ask questions of him and his senior staff.

Cadets then had the chance to visit the regiment’s state of the art facilities, to include their ultra-realistic helicopter simulators (not operational due to the weather) and see their dunker water survival lab.

After a lunch that included mentoring from officers serving in several branches of the Army, cadets were treated to a helicopter ride in an MH-60 Blackhawk or MH-6 Little Bird. Cadets on this trip had a tremendous opportunity to learn about possible careers in the Army special operations community, and the trip was well received by both cadet participants and the hosts at Task Force 160.

The trip helped fulfill one of the missions of the Aviation Club, to help develop future aviation officers, and hopefully can be repeated in the future.

Pistol: The Army Pistol team defeated The Citadel in an intercollegiate pistol match by a three-event aggregate score of 6,290-6,257 Jan 26-27 at West Point.

Army won the Air Pistol event with a four-person team score of 2,204 to The Citadel’s 2,187.

Class of 2018 Cadet Liz Irving had the team high score of 557 out of a possible 600. Army also won the Free Pistol event with a four-person team score of 2,004 to The Citadel’s 1,965 as Class of 2019 Cadet Caleb Roth had the team high score of 513.

The Citadel won the Standard Pistol event with a score of 2,105 to Army’s 2,082.

The Army women defeated The Citadel with a two-event team score of 1,713 to The Citadel’s 1,556. Irving had the match high score of 370 out of a possible 400 in Women’s Air Pistol and 561 out of a possible 600 in Sport Pistol.