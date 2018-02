Class of ‘51 chairs speak to cadets on leadership at panel

Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Alex Gudenkauf

Retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III (far right), Tom Tierney (left), Jim Collins (middle) and Frances Hesselbein, Class of ‘51 chairs with the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership, speak with cadets from the Classes of 2018 and 2019 currently in PL300: Military Leadership, during a leadership panel Jan. 26 in Robinson Auditorium.