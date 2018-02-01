CSA Milley honors Kennedy, female cadets

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley drops the ceremonial puck with the wife and children of the late Maj. Thomas “TK” Kennedy and team captains Mercyhurst’s Jack Riley and Army West Point’s Tyler Pham for the opening of the Black Knights’ Hockey team’s game against Mercyhurst Jan. 27. Kennedy, USMA Class of 2000, was killed in action Aug. 8, 2012, while serving in Afghanistan. The hockey team’s renovated locker room was dedicated and renamed in honor of Kennedy earlier in the day. Photos by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden (left) and Class of 2020 Cadet Alex Gudenkauf