Hockey falls to Mercyhurst, Coach Riley’s sons

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore forward Zach Evancho scored Army West Point’s lone goal in a 6-1 loss to Mercyhurst Jan. 27 at Tate Rink. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore forward Zach Evancho scored Army West Point’s lone goal in a 6-1 loss to Mercyhurst Jan. 27 at Tate Rink. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Hockey team suffered a setback to Mercyhurst Jan. 27 by a score of 6-1 at Tate Rink.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights fall to 10-11-5 overall and 7-8-5 in Atlantic Hockey.

• Zach Evancho was the lone scorer for Army in tonight’s game.

• It was the sophomore’s sixth goal of the season and 19th of his career.

• Evancho tallied a point both nights of the two-game series with an assist in last night’s tie.

•Dalton MacAfee and Brendan Soucie were credited with the assists.

• Soucie has tallied a point in five of the last six games for Army.

• MacAfee increases his assist total to 15 this season and 26 in his career.

• The six goals were the most scored on Army this season.

• Jared Dempsey started in net for the Black Knights and made six saves. Cole Bruns relieved him one minute into the second period and made 16 saves.

• Prior to the game, the family of Maj. Thomas “TK” Kennedy and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark Milley were part of a ceremonial puck drop after the program dedicated the locker room to “TK” earlier in the day.

How it happened

First period (Mercyhurst 2-Army 1)

• Mercyhurst netted back-to-back goals to start the game. It was both sons of head coach Brian Riley—Brendan and Jack.

• B. Riley scored 50 seconds into the game from the left dot beating Dempsey high.

• Three minutes later, J. Riley netted his second power play goal of the weekend with a shot from the left corner.

• With 7:04 on the clock, Army netted a goal to bring the score to 2-1.

• MacAfee found Evancho in front who carried the puck around the crease for a wide open shot against Brandon Wildung.

Second period (Mercyhurst 4-Army 1)

• J. Riley continued to add his name to the score sheet in the middle frame, accounting for both of the visiting team’s goals in the period.

• He scored just over a minute into the period and secured the hat trick at the 18:29 mark.

Third period (Mercyhurst 6-Army 1)

• The Lakers extended their lead at the 15:23 mark when Derek Barach scored on a one-timer from J. Riley.

• Tommaso Bucci capped the night with a goal with 2:21 remaining.