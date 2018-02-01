Induction into SAMC :Two TAC NCOs inducted into West Point Sergeant Audie Murphy Club

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Master Sgt. Randall L. Copiskey, president of the West Point Chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, observes U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Guden place the SAMC medallion on Master Sgt. Richard R. Dwyer III, U.S. Corps of Cadets Company F, 2nd Regiment tactical NCO, during an induction ceremony Jan. 26 in the Thayer Award Room. Sgt. 1st Class Matthew A. Horton, USCC Company I, 2nd Regiment TAC NCO, also received a medallion at the ceremony. Master Sgt. Randall L. Copiskey, president of the West Point Chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, observes the U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. place the SAMC medallion on Sgt. 1st. Class Matthew A. Horton, United States Corps of Cadets Company I, 2nd Regiment tactical noncommissioned officer, while the USMA Command Sgt. Major Timothy Guden secures the medallion around Horton's neck during his induction and the induction of Master Sgt. Richard R. Dwyer, USCC Company F, 2nd Regiment TAC NCO, into the West Point Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Jan. 26. Master Sgt. Richard R. Dwyer III (left) and Sgt. 1st. Class Matthew A. Horton, both U.S. Corps of Cadets 2nd Regiment tactical noncommissioned officers, recite the Noncommissioned Officer Creed Jan. 26 during their induction into the West Point chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club.

Two U.S. Military Academy Tactical Noncommissioned Officers for the United States Corps of Cadets 2nd Regiment—Master Sgt. Richard R. Dwyer III and Sgt. 1st Class Matthew A. Horton—passed the West Point Sergeant Audie Murphy Club boards Nov. 17 and were inducted into the prestigious club Jan. 26 at a ceremony in the Thayer Award Room.

The SAMC is a private U.S. Army organization for NCOs only. Noncommissioned officers whose leadership, achievements and performance merit special recognition may be recommended for induction by their NCO chain of command to participate in a rigorous board examination.

“The board examination is grueling,” Horton said. “Dwyer and I studied together consistently for three months. I was completely exhausted after it was over.”

Dwyer said he has always wanted to join West Point’s SAMC. “It is a unique opportunity,” Dwyer said.

The USMA Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Guden was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

“This is an important day in an NCO’s career and getting here is hard work,” Guden said. “The leadership’s pursuit of excellence in this award is about excellence, not about settling for something less. It’s about excellence. Audie Murphy was all about excellence. He achieved excellence as a sergeant and a first lieutenant. It is not easy to achieve, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication—and then more hard work—and then more dedication.

“What I see is two Murphy’s Law of Combat in these two NCOs. Here at West Point we can agree that: The important things are always simple and the simple things are really hard; and if your attack is going really well, it’s an ambush. Another important law is you are not Superman (Marines and fighter pilots take note),” Guden added.

“Let’s try for excellence,” Guden stated. “It won’t be easy and there will be ups and downs and in those times, don’t let your character falter, persevere, see it through and be excellent, just like Dwyer and Horton have proven today.”

The West Point Chapter of SAMC has six members and inducts qualified NCO’s semi-annually.

Audie Leon Murphy enlisted in the U.S. Army on his third attempt shortly after his 18th birthday. Murphy was eventually sent overseas and assigned to the famous 15th Infantry Regiment in the 3rd Infantry Division where he fought in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, France and Germany, earning a battlefield commission for his courage and leadership ability.

He received many citations and decorations including every medal for valor that American Soldiers were given at the time and was awarded the Medal of Honor.

1st Lt. Audie Murphy was the highest decorated World War II Soldier in American history.

In 1950, during the onset of the Korean War, Murphy was commissioned to the rank of captain in the 36th Infantry Division of the Texas National Guard and retired in 1966 at the rank of major.

“You lead from the front” is a quote attributed to Murphy and is the SAMC motto.