Malek Visitors Center Open House is Feb. 8

By West Point Public Affairs Office

WEST POINT, N.Y.––The U.S. Military Academy will host an open house for the recently dedicated Frederic V. Malek Visitors Center at 9 a.m. Feb. 8.

Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, and Todd Browne, president and CEO of the West Point Association of Graduates, will provide remarks.

This new and improved state-of-the-art facility, boasting high-tech interactive exhibits, a presentation theater and new gift shop will preserve military tradition while reinforcing the Army’s commitment to innovation and adaptation.

The facility, made up of 149,000 bricks and over 10,000 hours of work by architecture and engineering teams, was made possible by Frederic V. Malek, USMA Class of 1959, the Boeing Company and eight USMA classes (1972, 1973, 1974, 1978, 1984, 1988, 1990 and 2004).

It’s designed to inspire all of those who visit with the spirit of the West Point experience by providing a unique perspective into how the academy develops leaders of character for our Army and the nation.

There will be a guided tour of the facility along with subject matter experts available to speak with those interested. The Commander-in-Chief’s and Armed Forces Bowl trophies will be on display.