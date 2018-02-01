PedFed West Point AAFES Branch now open

By Alex Thompson PenFed

PenFed Credit Union, the nation’s second largest federal credit union, celebrated the grand opening of its new West Point Army and Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES) Branch and presented a donation to West Point’s Cyber Research Center Jan. 23.

At a public ribbon-cutting ceremony in the main foyer of the Exchange, PenFed’s President and CEO James Schenck, a 1988 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, presented a $25,000 check on behalf of PenFed to the West Point Association of Graduates.

“PenFed is honored to expand our commitment to bring convenient, best-in-class financial services to all members of the U.S. Military Academy: leaders, faculty, cadets, graduates and the entire campus community,” Schenck said. “Our mission here is to help the next generation of military leaders do better financially.”

Whenever PenFed opens a new branch, Schenck said, “Our commitment to the community goes far beyond financial services. PenFed is also committed to serve as a community leader through charitable giving. That is why, in honor of this branch opening, we are donating to the West Point Cyber Research Center. PenFed is proud to support the Cyber Research Center in its critical mission to ‘train the cadets who will soon be leading the Army’s Soldiers against cyber threats and terrorism.’”

For 83 years, Schenck said, “PenFed has served the brave men and women who fight and win our nation’s wars. Now with this branch and this donation, we plan to continue serving those brave men and women on West Point for many years to come.”

The hours of operation for the PenFed West Point AAFES Branch at the West Point Exchange are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.