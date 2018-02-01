Women’s Basketball captures home win over Loyola

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Basketball team picked up its second consecutive Patriot League victory after defeating Loyola, 62-47, Jan. 27 at Christl Arena.

Junior forward Madison Hovren posted a double-double, while leading all scorers with 23 points on 11-of-17 shooting to pair with a team-best 11 rebounds.

Senior guard Janae McNeal also reached double-figures in the scoring column for Army (11-10, 4-6 Patriot League) with 10 points, while senior forward Aliyah Murray added eight with 10 rebounds against Loyola (6-15, 4-6 Patriot League).

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights captured their first home Patriot League win of the season.

• Army halted the Greyhounds three-game winning streak.

• Hovren moved past Aimee Oertner (USMA Class of 2016) and Olivia Schretzman (USMA Class of 2015) for 18th all-time in scoring with 999 career points.

• It was her 13th double-double of the season and 29th of her career.

• Her 23 points marked the fifth time this season that she eclipsed 20 points in a game.

• Seven of Murray’s 10 rebounds came from the offensive glass.

• Army is 10-0 when shooting 40 percent or better from the field as a team and 9-1 when leading at the half.

• The Black Knights won the rebounding battle, 43-27.

• The Black Knights contained Loyola’s top scorer, Stephanie Karcz, to nine points on 2-of-9 shooting.

• Jess Lewis played season-high 31 minutes of action and knocked down her first 3-pointer of the season.

• Army tallied 36 of its 62 points from inside the paint.

How it happened

• It was a back-and-forth battle to start the game, but with Hovren putting up seven points and Daizjah Morris scoring with 58 seconds left in the opening quarter, Army led 16-14 heading into the second.

• The second quarter started off slow with just two points being scored between the two sides in the first 4:55. McNeal’s jumper at the 9:04 mark sparked a 12-2 Army run and the Black Knights gained a double-digit advantage over the Greyhounds.

• Loyola countered with an 8-2 run to bring the game back within single digits, 30-24, and it stayed that way entering the half as the Black Knights led 32-26 before heading into the locker room.

• It was all Army in the third quarter as the Black Knights outscored Loyola 19-6 for over a nine-minute span. The large run pushed the Black Knights’ lead to 19, before a Loyola basket in the closing minute made it a 17-point game heading into the final quarter of play.

• In the fourth, a Morgann Yancey three-pointer got things started and extended Army’s lead to 20. The Black Knights looked to Hovren from that point forward and she delivered. The junior scored all eight of Army’s points the rest of the way. Despite a 9-2 late Greyhound run, the Black Knights’ lead proved to be insurmountable and Army captured the league win.