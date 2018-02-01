Wrestling places second at All-Academies

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore Trey Chalifoux earned first place at 125 pounds while also earning back-to-back titles at the All-Academy Championships Jan. 27 in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo by Mark Aikman Sophomore Trey Chalifoux earned first place at 125 pounds while also earning back-to-back titles at the All-Academy Championships Jan. 27 in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo by Mark Aikman

The Army West Point Wrestling team earned a second-place finish at the All-Academy Championships, hosted by The Citadel, with 96.5 points Jan. 27 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Navy won the team crown for the first time since 2014 with 118 points.

The Black Knights posted a combined record of 21-10 with 10 bonus point wins on six falls, three technical falls and one major decision. Army and Navy also tied for the most wrestlers in the finals with seven apiece.

Sophomore Trey Chalifoux and rookie Lane Peters provided Army with its two individual champions.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army started fast as a team, picking up falls in its first two matches courtesy of Austin Harry and Trey Chalifoux.

• Both Harry and Chalifoux earned their first-career pins.

• Harry added his 40th-career win in the semifinals.

• Chalifoux became the first Army wrestler since Brian Harvey and Bryce Barnes (2015 and ‘16) to win back-to-back titles at the All-Academy Championships.

• The Nashville, Tennessee, native is the first 125-pounder to accomplish this feat since Fernando Martinez did so in 2007 and ‘08 and was the eighth cadet-athlete overall.

• Rookie Lane Peters posted his 10th-career bonus point win with a pin in the semifinals.

• Rookie Will Lucie earned his fifth bonus point victory of the season with a technical fall in his first bout.

• Lucas Weiland earned his first-career technical fall to advance to the third-place match.

• Senior co-captain Andrew Mendel made his return to the lineup with his second-career pin.

• Mendel has not competed since the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Dec. 1.

• The Mason, Ohio, native’s other pin came in the quarterfinals of last year’s All-Academy Championships.

• Noah Stewart documented his 35th-career win with a technical fall in his first match.

• The tech. fall was Stewart’s seventh of the season, tying his mark from last season, and his 10th bonus point win of the year.

• Rocco Caywood notched his 45th-career victory with a pin in the quarterfinals.

• It was the fourth fall of Caywood’s career and first of the season.

How it happened

125: Trey Chalifoux (1st): 3-0, Fall

Quarterfinals: W, Fall at 1:57 vs. Cole Nickerson (Norwich)

Semifinals: W, 5-3 vs. Aslan Kilic (Navy)

Finals: W, 5-2 vs. #32 Anthony DeCesare (Air Force)

133: Lane Peters (1st): 2-0, Fall

Quarterfinals: Bye

Semifinals: W, Fall at 2:16 vs. Owen McClave (Coast Guard)

Finals: W, 5-1 vs. Cody Trybus (Navy)

141: Austin Harry (2nd): 2-1, Fall

Quarterfinals: W, Fall at 1:57 vs. Dane May (Merchant Marine)

Semifinals: W, 3-2 vs. Garrett O’Shea (Air Force)

Finals: L, 8-1 vs. #20 Nicholas Gil (Navy)

149: Will Lucie (4th): 2-2, Fall, TF

Quarterfinals: W, Tech. Fall, 16-1 vs. Patrick Moynihan (Coast Guard)

Semifinals: L, Fall at 2:55 vs. #27 Tyler Buckiso (The Citadel)

Cons. Semifinals: W, Fall at 1:01 vs. Zach Morris (Norwich)

Third Place: L, 3-1 vs. Dane Robbins (Air Force)

157: Lucas Weiland (3rd): 3-1, TF, MD

Quarterfinals: W, 4-0 vs. Rian Burris (The Citadel)

Semifinals: L, 7-4 vs. #31 Alex Mossing (Air Force)

Cons. Semifinals: W, Tech. Fall, 24-6 vs. Kieran Duggan (Merchant Marine)

Third Place: W, Maj. Dec, 14-0 vs. Chris Sullivan (Coast Guard)

165: Andrew Mendel (2nd): 2-1, Fall

Quarterfinals: W, Fall at 4:21 vs. John Schultz (Norwich)

Semifinals: W, 3-1 vs. Alex Lopouchanski (Air Force)

Finals: L, 9-5 vs. #19 Drew Daniels (Navy)

174: #24 Ben Harvey (2nd): 2-1

Quarterfinals: W, 4-2 vs. Josh Glantzman (Merchant Marine)

Semifinals: W, 10-4 vs. Michael Billengsley (Air Force)

Finals: L, 14-8 vs. #8 Jadaen Bernstein (Navy)

184: #27 Noah Stewart (2nd): 2-1, TF

Quarterfinals: W, Tech. Fall, 18-0 vs. Ronnie Caudill (Norwich)

Semifinals: W, 4-1 vs. Zen Ikehara (Air Force)

Finals: L, 6-1 vs. #14 Michael Coleman (Navy)

197: #28 Rocco Caywood (2nd): 2-1, Fall

Quarterfinals: W, Fall at 2:48 vs. Satchel Stauffer (Norwich)

Semifinals: W, 2-1 vs. Sawyer Root (The Citadel)

Finals: L, 5-3 vs. #32 Anthony McLaughlin (Air Force)

285: Bobby Heald: 1-2

Quarterfinals: L, 3-2 vs. Michael McAleavey (The Citadel)

Cons. Quarterfinals: W, 5-0 vs. Jake Tomlinson (VMI)

Cons. Semifinals: L, 4-2 vs. Austin Faunce (Navy)

Coaches Corner

• Head Coach Kevin Ward—“I thought we had a decent tournament. With such a young team, to battle the way we did and gave ourselves a chance to win, that shows that we are making progress. We had three guys wrestling through injuries and I am really proud of their toughness. Obviously the finals didn’t go the way we wanted, so we are leaving with a bad taste in our mouths. But we’re not leaving with any doubt about what this team is capable of. We have a very talented, capable young team.”