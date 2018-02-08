2017-18 cadet club activities

Alpine Skiing: The Army West Point Ski and Snowboard team showed strong in its second weekend of competition this season Jan. 20-21 at the National Winter Activity Center in Vernon Township, New Jersey.

The team competed against nine other teams in the Atlantic Highlands division of the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association.

Taking part in the giant slalom and boarder cross, the men’s team finished third and the women’s team placed sixth. The team’s top finisher on Jan. 20 was senior Sawyer Harkins, who placed third in the grand slalom in a field of 51 other skiers.

On Jan. 21, the team traveled to Mountain Creek in New Jersey to compete in the slalom race, where the men’s alpine team took the top place in a field of nine teams.

The first-place team finish was capped by an individual first-place finish in the slalom race by sophomore Yale Flanagan and a fourth-place finish from Harkins.

The women’s team also did well, placing fourth of eight teams, led by junior Catherine Hall, who placed ninth of 28 competitors.

Pistol: The Army West Point Pistol team hosted the Naval Academy Pistol team for their annual Army-Navy Pistol match Feb. 3-4. Army won the overall match with a three-event aggregate score of 6,343 to Navy’s 6,162.

Army won the first event, Air Pistol, with a four-person team score of 2,209 to Navy’s 2,192. Junior Garrett Plant shot the team high score of 556 out of a possible 600.

Army won the second event, Standard Pistol, with a four-person team score of 2,108 to Navy’s 2,019. Junior Quin Cochran shot the match high score of 540 out of a possible 600.

The final event, Free Pistol, was fired Sunday morning. Army won the event with a four-person team score of 2,026 to Navy’s 1,951. Junior Caleb Roth shot the match high score of 516 out of a possible 600.

Army did not have enough women to field a women’s team but junior Liz Irving shot the match high score of 558 out of a possible 600 in Women’s Sport Pistol.