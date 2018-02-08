Army Rifle defeats Navy for ninth consecutive year

By Ana Garrigo Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Rifle team defeated Navy at the annual Army-Navy “Star” Meet Feb. 3 in Annapolis, Maryland.

This was rifle’s ninth consecutive year over the Midshipmen.

This match used a unique scoring format in which eight shooters are listed as starters with the top-five scores counting for the final results.

The setup is used to test the depth of the rival service academy programs. For NCAA-scoring purposes five-up, four-count scores were kept as well.

Army won both with the academy score at 5,832-5,813, and the final NCAA score at 4,671-4,653.

Coach’s Quotes:

“This win feels really good,” head coach Web Wright said. “We worked hard, did things right and it paid off.

“Payne led the way for us with the high aggregate score, then everyone else tailed right behind him. Great performance by all. And if you look at the roster, we are comprised of a bunch of underclassmen. Great growth opportunities.

“Navy shot really well and hosted a great match. They were very hospitable, as they always are. But it is, probably the single biggest competition of the year for us and we stepped up to the challenge.

“Congratulations to the team. I’m really proud of them.”

Aggregate (4,671)

• Payne Nunn lead overall as an individual with an aggregate score of 1,173.

• He was followed by Nathan Brewer who scored 1,168, and Clayton Hanson with 1,166.

• Kaitlyn Kutz scored 1,163 and Matt Lovre finished with 1,159.

Smallbore (2,317)

• Hanson scored 581 in smallbore with Nunn one point behind with 580 points.

• Brewer followed with a score of 579 and Kaitlyn Kutz shot 577 in this discipline.

• Lovre closed out the scoring squad, shooting 576 for the day.

Air Rifle (2354)

• Nunn shot a score of 593 in air rifle, setting a new season best for the team, beating the previous score of 591.

• Brewer shot 589 with Kutz and Erikson close behind, both shooting a score of 586.

• Hanson closed out the scoring squad, shooting 585 in this disciple.