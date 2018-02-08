Honoring FDR

Photos by Michael Lopez/DPTMS

U.S. Military Academy Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb placed a Presidential Wreath and a U.S. Corps of Cadets Honor Guard performed honor guard duties at the gravesite of Franklin D. Roosevelt during the commemoration of the 136th birthday of the 32nd President of the United States Jan. 30 in Hyde Park, N.Y. The Military Police Honor Guard performed the 21-gun salute and two members of the West Point Band played taps during the ceremony.