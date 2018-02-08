Know your rights to reclaim loss or damage of real, personal property

By West Point Claims Office

Article 139 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice provides “redress for property willfully damaged or destroyed, or wrongfully taken” by military personnel subject to the UCMJ.”

Any individual, state or local government, or business may file an Article 139 claim for loss or damage to real or personal property that has been willfully damaged or wrongfully taken by a military member.

Willful damage includes “damage caused intentionally without justification” and damage from “riotous, violent, or disorderly acts, acts of depredation or acts showing a reckless and wanton disregard for the property rights of others.” A wrongful action taken includes “larceny, wrongful appropriation, forgery, embezzlement and fraud.”

Article 139 does not apply to claims:

(1) Resulting from negligent acts;

(2) For personal injury, death or theft of services;

(3) From acts or omissions of military personnel acting within the scope of their employment;

(4) Resulting from the conduct of Reserve Component personnel who are not subject to the UCMJ at the time of the offense;

(5) Subrogated claims (including insurers);

(6) Involving only contractual and fiduciary disputes; and

(7) For consequential damages.

A claim must be submitted to a Claims Office within 90 days of the incident that gave rise to the claim, unless the claimant can show good cause for their failure to submit the claim within the prescribed time period.

An Article 139 claim may be submitted either orally or in writing. An oral claim must be reduced to writing and signed by the claimant within 10 days of making the claim. An oral claim not reduced to writing within 10 days may be dismissed. The claim must state a definite amount.

After submission, an Article 139 claim is forwarded to the appropriate court-martial convening authority. A Special Court-Martial Convening Authority (typically a brigade commander) may act on claims for $5,000 or less.

If the claim if $5,001 to $10,000, a General Court-Martial Convening Authority may act on the matter.

The pertinent court-martial convening authority will determine whether the claim is timely filed or, if not timely filed, whether good cause exists.

If the court-martial convening authority believes the claim to be cognizable, they will appoint an investigating officer (IO) to investigate the matter.

Generally, the IO is given 10 working days to complete the claims investigation. Upon conclusion of his investigation, the IO will submit his findings and recommendations to the servicing judge advocate for legal review.

Upon completion of the legal review, the IO will forward his findings and recommendation to the appointing convening authority for decision.

The convening authority may disapprove the findings (regardless of amount) or approve the findings in an amount equal to or less than the amount recommended by the IO.

Claims recommended for approval in an amount in excess of $10,000 will be forwarded to the United States Army Claims Service for action.

If you have questions about an Article 139 claim, call the Claims Office at 845-938-2016 or send us an email at claims@usma.edu.

We have and will provide you with an Article 139 claim form.