Ribbon cutting kicks off tax season at West Point Tax Centers Monday

Photo by Sgt. Trumaine Hunter

Col. Andrew Hanson, West Point garrison commander, presided over the official ribbon cutting for the opening of the West Point Tax Center Monday at Building 626. With Hanson (holding the sissors to the far right) were Capt. David Presley, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate attorney; Col. Erik L. Christiansen, West Point SJA; and Sara Lansberg, West Point Tax Center tax preparer, to help cut the ribbon at the ceremony. For details on all appropriate documents/items needed to complete your taxes at the West Point Tax Center, which is located on the first floor of Building 626, and the West Point Cadet Tax Center, which is located on the fourth floor of Building 606. Both centers are open from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through April 6. To schedule an appointment, call 845-938-5920.