USMA hosts ‘It’s On Us’ basketball event Feb. 10

By Class of 2018 Cadets Robert Moser and Alex Werden

The U.S. Military Academy will host its annual “It’s On Us” basketball game Saturday as the men’s and women’s Army West Point Basketball teams take on Navy at Christl Arena. It’s On Us, the national initiative targeting the elimination of sexual harassment and assault, was spearheaded by former Vice President Joe Biden upon the recommendation of the White House Task Force to Prevent Sexual Assault.

Since its launch in 2014, the It’s On Us Foundation has developed a national footprint, and West Point hosts IOU-sponsored sporting events every season.

This year, the Cadets Against Sexual Harassment and Assault (CASH/A) committee has partnered with the IOU Foundation and the Office of the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics (ODIA) to bring awareness to the academy’s overall mission to eliminate sexual violence from its ranks.

Earlier this year, the entire Corps of Cadets received custom-made West Point It’s On Us T-shirts for Army West Point Football’s game against Temple, an initiative promoted by USMA leadership and made possible by the cadets and officers devoted to the cause.

While all the cadets cheered in their IOU shirts, the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams manned the “Pushing Against Relationship Abuse” tent in Black Knights Alley, completing more than 25,000 pushups to bring awareness to the issue.

This winter, the Army-Navy Basketball game will be sponsored by It’s On Us as cadets will wear their official T-shirts to cheer Army on to a victory over Navy.

During the week leading up to the game, corps squad athletes from select teams will come together to participate in the “Knock Out Sexual Assault Knight,” where they will make posters for the game and engage in discussions concerning relationship abuse and other forms of sexual violence.

There will also be the “Knocking Out Sexual Assault” knock-out tournament during halftime of the men’s game, during which cadets and midshipmen from USMA and USNA will compete against each other to be the last person standing.

During halftime of the women’s game, children from the crowd will be picked to compete in their very own knock-out tournament.

The women’s tip-off is at 11 a.m. and the men’s tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Admission is open to the general public, and tickets can be purchased from the Army West Point Ticket Office at Christl Arena or visit www.goarmywestpoint.com/tickets. Don’t wait—the game will sell out fast!

Be on the look out for the lacrosse It’s On Us game as Army takes on Navy on April 14. More details will be published in the Pointer View in early April.