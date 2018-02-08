Vaccinate, prevent the spread of germs, take meds—Fight the Flu

By Robert Lanier Keller Army Community Hospital Public Affairs Specialist

New York just had its worst week of the flu since the state began tracking the weekly figures in 2004. The week ending Jan. 20, 2018, saw 7,779 lab-confirmed cases of influenza across the state, causing Gov. Andrew Cuomo to declare a statewide emergency disaster to broaden access to flu shots.

In Orange County, from Oct. 1, 2017, to Jan. 20, 2018, there have been 432 lab-confirmed cases of flu; including 163 cases during the week ending January 20. (Source: http://rochester.nydatabases.com/database/how-bad-flu-your-county)

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports there is widespread flu activity in all U.S. states, with the exception of Hawaii.

There have been 37 flu-related pediatric deaths reported thus far, and with the flu activity expected to continue for several more weeks, the numbers may rise even higher.

The time to take action is now. CDC continues to recommend influenza vaccination for all persons 6 months of age and older as flu viruses are likely to continue circulating for weeks.

In addition, in the context of widespread influenza activity, CDC is reminding clinicians and the public about the importance of antiviral medications for treatment of influenza in people who are severely ill and people who are at high risk of serious flu complications.

For additional information, visit the Centers for Disease Control website at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm; visit the Keller Army Community Hospital (walk-in) Immunization Clinic to receive the influenza vaccine; or contact your primary care manager if you have flu symptoms (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/symptoms.htm)—which include but are not limited to:

• Fever or feeling feverish/chills;

• Cough;

• Sore throat;

• Runny or stuffy nose;

• Muscle or body aches;

• Headaches;

• Fatigue (tiredness);

• Vomiting and/or diarrhea.

The Keller appointment line is 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907. Beneficiaries enrolled at Keller in TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Plus may make online appointments for primary care at www.tricareonline.com.

Let’s stop the spread of influenza by taking the three steps provided in the graphic. #stopthespreadofflu