Valentine’s for troops, veterans

Courtesy Photo

The Pine Tree Patriot Club supports the troops and veterans. The club is made up of students impacted by deployment and students who are committed to supporting military families. During the month of January, the club held its annual Valentine’s Day Card Campaign at the Pine Tree Elementary School. The club made posters and promoted this effort to the whole school encouraging all students to make a Valentine’s Day Card. This group of children were able to organize another successful campaign by collecting more than 500 cards. The cards were split up and sent to Maj. Scott Christman’s 201st Train Advise Assist Command-East men and women currently serving in Afghanistan. The other cards were delivered to Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s Valentine’s for Veterans Campaign supporting local VA Hospitals in the Hudson Valley. Pictured are some of the members of the Pine Tree Patriot Club.