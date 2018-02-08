Women’s Track & Field defeats Navy for ‘Star’

By Ana Garrigo Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore Lynne Mooradian helped Army West Point to victory over Navy by finishing first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.73 seconds, matching the school record time in this event, Feb. 3 at Annapolis, Md. Photo by Army Athletic Communicaitons Sophomore Lynne Mooradian helped Army West Point to victory over Navy by finishing first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.73 seconds, matching the school record time in this event, Feb. 3 at Annapolis, Md. Photo by Army Athletic Communicaitons

The Army West Point Women’s Track and Field team has won the indoor “Star” meet over Navy for the fourth year in a row Feb. 3 at Annapolis, Maryland.

This is the first time since a nine meet streak from 1987-1995, that Army has won the indoor meet four times in a row, making this the team’s best performance in the past 23 years. The final score was Army 94.5, Navy 86.5.

At this meet, Samantha Coletti broke a school record in the 1,000 meters clocking in at 2:51.07. This broke the previous record set last year of 2:52.97, by Abby Halbrook at this same meet. Lynne Mooradian finished first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.73 seconds, matching the school record time in this event.

Coach’s Quotes:

“I think our women today were as good as we’ve been all year, and in fact, we’ve won four of these indoor star meets in a row,” head coach Mike Smith said. “This one we had the best individual performances and team performance that we’ve had since I’ve been here. We broke some school records, we had some outstanding marks, and we were really tough today. Navy competed well and had some very nice marks and surprises, but they just didn’t have enough of them to beat us.

“We have some people that stepped up in a way that we weren’t expecting. We had some freshmen preform at a level that they have not performed at before, and that combined with what our veterans did was enough for us to win.

“We had Calli McMullen win two events, and run two lifetime bests. We had a plebe win the women’s pole vault which was a huge surprise. Jennifer Reis in the women’s vault was a lifetime best for her, and she beat all of the Navy girls, which was astonishing, really. That group of Navy women has dominated the conference for the last couple of years, and Jennifer came in and beat them all handily. Lynne Mooradian was a star today, matching a school record in the hurdles and having a great long jump. Bonvie Fosam, another freshman, was incredible.

“These marks are coming in a competition where they have to come, and that is the thing that separates some of these performances. We had someone like Bonvie do the high jump today for the first time ever because we needed her to, and she tied for third. In the women’s triple jump going into her final attempt, we were being swept. Navy had the top two positions going in to the final, and Bonvie on her last attempt wins the triple jump and records a lifetime best by a foot and a half. That’s hard to do for anyone, but for a freshman to know the meet is on the line and to do it that way, that just shows you what type of kid she is.

“Then we have the people we take for granted sometimes because they always get it done. Briyah Brown in the shot put and weight throw and Kamryn Brinson in the weight throw. Those women were expected to be successful and they were.

“Then there is Abby Halbrook. She has competed on the track in six indoor individual events and has won five of them. Today she won her two events. We played the game a little today and we really strategized with where we needed to put her in order to get the most bang for our buck. We took some risks and some gambles and they paid off. It was a gamble to guess where the opponent was going to put their people, but it wasn’t a gamble to put Abby in those spots. There are very few risks with Abby, and she knows how to win and she did that today in dominating fashion.

“Just great veteran leadership throughout the season and really getting it done today at the meet from our two female captains in Briyah and Abby. We know they are going to get it done, and they do.

“We also had performances from some people who we knew were capable, but hadn’t done it yet and they just had breakthroughs today. Samantha Coletti set a school record in the 1,000 meters, and just led wire-to-wire. Bethany Nunnery in the 3K, just waited and then threw down a vicious 200 that no one could respond to, and all of our young women who showed up and got points for us in events without winning. Like Sarah Donaldson in the hurdles, a huge lifetime best. Kate Sanborn with a very competitive run in the mile, and Hannah Deines in the 800. It was just one after the other where we had people step up and filling rolls that they haven’t filled before. We were able to win because we had that happening everywhere.

“It was a great team effort today, and a lot of young performers that we will have with us for a couple more years. I’m really proud of what they did.

“The two seniors that we have, we were plebes together because when I got here four years ago, between the three of us, we didn’t know what was going on. But we’ve never lost an indoor star meet. I’m really happy for them and I’m really proud of what this women’s team has done. I think the future is pretty bright here.”

Women’s Track Events

• Abby Halbrook won the mile event with a time of 5:03.24. She was followed by Kate Sanborn (5:07.44) in third and Andrea Karlen (5:07.56) in fourth.

• Lynne Mooradian finished first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.73 seconds, matching the school record time in this event. This time also broke the previous meet record. Sarah Donaldson was close behind in third with a time of 9.11.

• Army took third and fourth in the 400-meter dash. Asia Chen finished fourth with a time of 59.93, and Emma Record finished fourth with a time of 1:00.8.

• Haley Watson finished second in the 500 meters with a time of 1:16.20 and Isabel Olds took fourth with a time of 1:22.03.

• In the 60-meter dash, Calli McMullen finished first with a time of 7.59. This time was a personal record for the sophomore and tied the meet record.

• Army finished 1-2 in the 800 meters. Abby Halbrook claimed first with a time of 2:13.90, and Hannah Deines earned second with a time of 2:15.30.

• In the 1,000 meters, Sam Coletti broke a school record, clocking in at 2:51.07. This broke the previous record set last year of 2:52.97, by Abby Halbrook at this same meet. She also beat the meet record of 2:52.24.

• Calli McMullen won the 200 meters with a time of 24.68. This broke the meet record of 25.25 and was a personal record for the sophomore. Emily Malone earned third with a time of 25.09.

• Bethany Nunnery won the 3000 meters with a time of 10:03.26. She was followed by Kate Sanborn in fifth with a time of 10:09.86.

Women’s Field Events

• Army took first and second in the weight throw with Kamryn Brinson throwing a distance of 17.68 meters, and Briyah Brown clearing a distance of 17.46 meters.

• In the shot put, Brown finished first with a distance of 15.28 meters, beating the previous meet record of 14:80. Carrie Wasdyke claimed fourth with a distance of 13.13 meters.

• Army took second and third in the high jump. Olivia Gervan cleared a height of 1.70 meters and Bonvie Fosam jumped for 1.55 meters.

• Jennifer Reis claimed first place in the pole vault clearing a height of 3.65 meters, a season best for herself and the team. Maddie Schneider finished fifth with a height of 3.35 meters.

• In the long jump, Mooradian jumped for a distance of 5.56 meters, which was good for second place. This was a personal record and a season best for Army. Jade Robinson finished fourth with a distance of 5.51 meters.

• Fosam finished first in the triple jump with a distance of 12.47 meters. This was a personal record and season best for the team. Tya’tianna Johnson took fourth with 11.35 meters.