Building healthy relationships

Cadet members of Cadets Against Sexual Harassment and Assault, Class of 2018 Cadets Theresa Hinman, Robert Mosier and Jayleene Perez, stand with Jaklyn Van Manen (far left), director of program engagement and evaluation for One Love Foundation, and Maj. Samantha Hoxha (far right), education officer, as they pose outside of Nininger Hall holding a One Love sign Monday. The group attended discussions involving healthy relationship behavior and the impact of social media. One Love Foundation provides video discussions and guides to college and high school students. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV