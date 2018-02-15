DFL’s German Forum travels to Manhattan for Quadrille Ball

The Department of Foreign Languages’ German Forum traveled to Manhattan Feb. 3 to take part in the 2018 Germanistic Society of America (GSA) Quadrille Ball, promoting trans-Atlantic friendship and understanding. The Quadrille Ball takes place annually to benefit the GSA’s scholarship fund for undergraduate and graduate student exchanges. This event was a key opportunity for the German Forum and officers of the DFL German section to take part in an important German-American cultural exchange. The connections with leading cultural figures from the New York City area will allow DFL to expand future educational opportunities at USMA. Courtesy Photo