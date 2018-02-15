Hockey’s special teams shine in win over Canisius

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore forward Michael Wilson scored two power play goals to help lift Army West Point over Atlantic Hockey's top-ranked team Canisius, 3-2, Feb. 10 in Buffalo, N.Y. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point Hockey’s special teams shined in its 3-2 win over Atlantic Hockey’s top-ranked team Canisius Feb. 10. The Black Knights took an early 2-0 lead and never trailed the Golden Griffins.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights gain two points with tonight’s win over Canisius, who leads Atlantic Hockey.

• The Cadets now boast 24 points and now rank fifth in league standings.

• Michael Wilson scored two power play goals for Army.

• It was the sophomore’s third multi-goal game this season, and the second in which he has netted two power play goals for Army in one game.

• Wilson now has 17 goals on the season with nine coming on the man-advantage.

• After tonight’s game, he will rank atop Atlantic Hockey players with 0.31 per game.

• Wilson leads Army with 26 points.

• Trevor Fidler joined in on the special teams scoring with the first shorthanded goal of his career.

• The goal marked Fidler’s fifth of the season and 19th in his three years in an Army sweater.

• Cole Bruns finished the game with 17 saves.

• Army outshot Canisius 30-19.

• It is just the first time this season that Army has topped an opponent when outshooting them.

• The Black Knights were 2-for-5 on the power play, while holding the Griffs to 0-for-4 on theirs.

• Army improves to 10-3-3 when scoring first and 7-6-2 on Saturdays.

• On the road, the Black Knights boast a record of 8-6-2.

How it happened

First period (Army 2–Canisius 0)

• The Black Knights came out of the gate with high intensity.

• Taylor Maruya kicked things off with a wraparound attempt that was swept away within the first few minutes.

• Mason Krueger setup an opportunity for the Black Knights, but Dominic Franco’s shot was saved.

• Opposite of last night, Canisius was charged with the first penalty of the night at 15:03.

• Army took full advantage by scoring 24 seconds into the power play. Tyler Pham fired a shot into the middle to find Wilson’s stick for the tip in past Daniel Urbani.

• Eleven minutes into the opening frame, Fidler scored Army’s third shorthanded goal of the season on a breakaway.

• Eerily similar to a play he had last night, Fidler streaked up the left side of the ice and scored high on the netminder.

• The Griffs scored with 5:27 left in the period. Matt Long took a few whacks at the puck and eventually got it past Army’s goal line.

Second period (Army 3–Canisius 2)

• The Black Knights went on the power play at 16:30 of the second period.

• One minute and some change later, the Black Knights saw Wilson net another tip in power play goal 5:05 in.

• This time it was Franco with the initial shot setting up Wilson on the doorstep.

• Army fought off a 5-on-3 for 1:03 halfway through the frame to maintain its 3-1 lead over the Griffs.

• Canisius chipped away at the gap however and scored with 6:48 to go in the frame bringing the score to 3-2 in favor of Army.

Third period (Army 3–Canisius 2)

• Army started the next 20 minutes strong yet again.

• Although it was called back, Mason Krueger found a weak point in Urbani and tipped another puck past the netminder. The goal did not count, but it gave the Black Knights continued confidence.

• On Army’s first power play of the frame Conor Andrle dinged the pipe, but the puck bounced out instead of in.

• The Griffs pulled their goalie with about one minute remaining, but the Black Knights stayed confident and continued to clear the puck out of their zone until the time ticked down.