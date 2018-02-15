Olijnyk research article recently published in journal, PLoS ONE

Dr. Nicholas Olijnyk, USMA Library’s Liaison to the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and lead for digital initiatives, recently published a research article in the peer-reviewed journal, PLoS ONE. The article, titled, “Examination of China’s performance and thematic evolution in quantum cryptography research using quantitative and computational techniques,” presents an analysis of China’s research capabilities in the area of quantum cryptography, a game-changing technology for national security. The analysis was performed by plotting research impact measures and utilizing open source research metadata to map the intellectual structure and dynamics of China’s quantum cryptography research efforts over the last 17 years. The findings provide an empirical indication that there has been a major shift in the international quantum cryptography research landscape. China has replaced the United States with respect to quantum cryptography research performance, likely a product of increased investment and international collaboration. For additional details, see the full article at https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0190646. Courtesy Graphic