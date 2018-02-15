Schadlow discusses National Security Strategy with cadets

Story and photo submitted by the Modern War Institute

Dr. Nadia Schadlow spoke to a packed hall of cadets in Washington Hall Feb. 2. Schadlow was recently nominated to serve as deputy assistant to the President for National Security Strategy on the National Security Council, and was the NSC staffer in charge of writing President Donald Trump’s National Security Strategy.

Schadlow provided a brief overview of the document’s main points, which touched on issues of state sovereignty, “restoring American confidence,” being competitive economically, militarily and diplomatically with our adversaries, cooperating through a process of reciprocity with our allies, and acting as a “catalyst” to “bring nations together.”

She reinforced the administration’s view that “democracy hinges on the state,” and that while the United States will work through various international institutions, Washington was calling for greater reciprocity.

A case in point is foreign aid, where she said the current administration would take a more investment-like approach, rather than a grants-based one as done in the past.

Questions from cadets tended to focus on the growing threat of North Korea, China and Russia. Schadlow discussed the need for regional solutions to address these emerging threats.

Asked whether the United States, as a liberal democracy, could engage in disinformation campaigns the way the Kremlin does, she said the United States does not—“We are not going to have an RT (Russia Today)”—but added that Washington must do a better job at what she called “information statecraft.”

Schadlow said the NSS document enjoyed “remarkable consensus” among various cabinet secretaries. She also said that releasing the document in the first year of the administration helped to build coalitions.

She added that the document was also free of bureaucratic jargon, noting that “this is written for the American people.” The discussion did not touch on previous national security documents, which tended to focus more attention on the threat of failed states and terrorism. She addressed criticisms of the strategy, especially among some who noted that it failed to include climate change as a security threat. She did note, however, that the strategy calls on the United States to carry out what she called “environmental stewardship.”

A political scientist by training, before joining the NSC, Schadlow was a senior program officer at the Smith Richardson Foundation, where she identified strategic issues that warrant further attention from the U.S. policy community and managed and developed programs and projects related to these issues.

“I found the deliberate inclusion of themes throughout the NSS to be surprising,” Class of 2020 Cadet Garrett Dunn said. “I did not expect there to be a concerted effort to include themes of American sovereignty, promoting confidence in America, and pushing America to compete in the world. I had read the NSS prior to Dr. Schadlow’s briefing, but the overall effort and coordination that goes in to the creating the document was surprising. Dr. Schadlow provided a great overview for the purpose and creation of the National Security Strategy.”