The 100th Night Show

The 100th Night Show—100 nights from graduation, the ghosts of cadets past pay a visit to the worst firstie in the Corps of Cadets. Come see the Class of 2018′s 100th Night Show: “A West Point Carol” at 7:30 p.m. tonight or Saturday to find out if these ghostly visitors have any wisdom to impart. Tickets are available at the Eisenhower Hall Box Office during regular business hours or before either show.