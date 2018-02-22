100th Night play displays spooky elements of a cadet’s life

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The members of the Class of 2018 rehearsed their 100th Night show Feb. 13 at Eisenhower Hall. The show is titled "West Point Carol" and takes some liberties with the book and movie "A Christmas Carol," where a dysfunctional cadet is visited by the ghosts of cadets past. The cast of 100th Night show rehearses a dance number Feb. 13 at Eisenhower Hall. The show titled, "West Point Carol," is about a cadet who is visited by ghosts of cadets past.

The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2018, now less than 100 days from graduation, honored and made fun of their current 44-month experience at West Point with the time-honored musical comedy and banquet Feb. 15 and 17. The play titled “A West Point Carol” takes the reference from the classic “A Christmas Carol,” only this time the worst cadet in the Corps of Cadets is visited by five ghosts of cadets past.

“The cadet is a salty firstie, and cynical,” writer and director Class of 2018 Cadet Sara Emsley said. “He has given up. He is visited by five ghosts of past cadets that show him the good times and bad times and try to get him to do good works.”

Producer of the show is Class of 2018 Cadet Matthew Sanford, lead actors are Class of 2018 Cadets Dan Landers and Gage Callahan and the lead actress is Class of 2018 Cadet Avery Alexander.

“I started to write this last semester,” Emsley said. “I had friends who helped edit, correct things and added some things.”

The West Point Band helped with original music for the play because of copyright concerns. In the past, it took a lot of time to write for permission to use a song or dance tune from plays like “Grease” and often permission was not granted.

“I got the script after Christmas break,” Class of 2018 Cadet Maddie Crimmins said. “I play a 4th regiment tactical officer and an extra. “We have been doing this, rehearsing from 4-10 p.m. for two weeks. There are a lot of dance numbers to learn.”

Although there is a lot of work involved with the cadet-intensive program that is written, produced and directed by cadets who also need final command approval, usually in the form of a full rehearsal for the leadership prior to the execution of the play to the audience.

“It’s such a great bunch of people,” Crimmins said. “Our class has a lot of material to work with.”

The 100th Night play is predominately about the 47-month cadet experience where firsties get to have fun satirizing challenges they have endured while learning to be leaders of character, as well as giving them a chance to have fun at the expense of their noncommissioned officers and battalion tactical officers, upperclassmen and command, all to tell an amusing story of the life of a cadet, despite going through a lengthy process of approval.