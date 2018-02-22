Celebrating Black History:Honoring the heritage of ‘African Americans in Times of War’

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Art work from the West Point Schools was displayed during the Black History Month luncheon Feb. 13 at the West Point Club.

The U.S. Military Academy hosted the annual Black History Month luncheon Feb. 13 at the West Point Club. The theme for this year’s heritage month is “African Americans in Times of War.”

H. Patrick Swygert, the event guest speaker, spoke about the experiences of African Americans, from fighting in the Civil War to fighting for civil rights, but first, mentioned other notable guest speakers at the annual luncheon.

“I’d like to acknowledge a circumstance that bears repeating,” Swygert said. “Long before the 2016 football game between Army and Navy, Dr. Leslie T. Fenwick, (former dean of Howard University) was invited as the Black History Month speaker. And we know what followed. Long before the 2017 Army-Navy Football game, I was invited to be the Black History Month speaker. Now, I am not saying this is just happenstance, but it seems to me we have a good thing going.”

Fenwick is married to Swygert and both were involved with Howard University, she as the former dean and he as the president from 1995-2008 and he is the current President Emeritus. Fenwick spoke at the 2017 Black History Month luncheon.

Swygert is the former executive vice president of Temple University where he served for 18 years. He has taught as a visiting professor in Ghana, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Greece, Italy and Hungary. For nearly two decades, Swygert has been a director of United Technologies Corporation and director of the Hartford Financial Services Group.

Swygert was appointed a senior fellow for the 2017 and 2018 McDonald Character Leadership Conference at USMA and held consecutive terms as a member of the National Security Agency Advisory Board and Central Intelligence Agency External Advisory Board.

Swygert titled his remarks, “They Moved America.” He began by stating that it is his belief that black history is American history because it is through black history that we can get a more accurate telling of the full American story.

“Black history is not separate and apart,” Swygert explained. “I believe we should also use black history to acknowledge and thank those who fought and died for the freedom and rights due Americans. I think we should acknowledge in Black History Month, the pre-Civil War abolitionist who challenged the status quo, the status quo which at the time rendered African Americans as 3/5th of a person for the purpose of representation in the United States Congress and no-fifths of a person for all other purposes.

“I know you are aware that nearly 200,000 African Americans fought in the 160 units during the Civil War,” Swygert said. “At the time, that was 10 percent of the entire Union force. About 20,000 Hispanics, mostly Mexican Americans fought for the Union Army. There were also 58 Chinese-Americans who fought as members of the Union Army alongside 10,000 Union Soldiers who were Native Americans.”

Swygert went on to talk about the young activists, James Chancy, Andrew Goodman and Mickey Schwerner who were killed in 1964 in Mississippi while attempting to register African Americans to vote and went on to talk about Heather Heyer who lost her life protesting against the hatred of the so-called Unite the Right group during their march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Yes, your heroes are many,” Swygert continued. “Some from years gone by and some just yesterday. Many were and are young and all dedicated Americans. I am old enough to be a member of the transition generation. The transition generation is a generation that is old enough to remember, de jure or ‘by law’ and de facto segregation in our country. And I am young enough still to be a full participant and beneficiary of the struggles that preceded. I am a direct beneficiary of the civil rights movement and those who suffered and made my success possible.”

Swygert described history with five individuals who formed teams to fight for equal rights from Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, to Gen. Oliver Otis Howard, USMA Class of 1854; President Harry S. Truman; and Mordechai Wyatt Johnson, the first African American president of Howard University.

“Lincoln sought and reached out to Frederick Douglass during his second campaign when he needed the votes of freed African Americans,” Swygert said. “Douglass was the first formal invitation to the White House of an African American to meet Lincoln. Douglass complained to Lincoln that Black Union Soldiers were receiving less pay and more difficult assignments then some of their white peers and complained to Lincoln, that absence of actions on his part would mean he could not advocate for Lincoln’s request for help.

“Truman was, at first, on the other side of the Civil War, he was from Missouri. He becomes an advocate for civil rights and in 1943, admitted to the White House, a delegation of the NAACP led by Walter White, head of the NAACP. This was 80 years after Douglass and Lincoln,” Swygert said. “And Truman initiated the civil rights laws and signed an executive order to integrate the armed forces and he did it because it was the right thing to do.”

Children from West Point schools developed poster art for the luncheon. The posters featured a photo of a famous African American, like Martin Luther King Jr. and Frederick Douglass, with arms reaching out of their photos.

Before the guest speaker H. Patrick Swygert rose to the podium, a small group of cadets recited two poems revolving around the black experiences which was at one time published in the USMA yearbook, the “Howitzer.”