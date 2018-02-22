Guden chosen next TRADOC CSM

By West Point Public Affairs Office

Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy A. Guden, 19th command sergeant major of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, was selected Feb. 11 by the incoming Training and Doctrine Command Commanding General, Gen. Steve Townsend, as the next TRADOC command sergeant major in Fort Eustis, Virginia.

Guden grew up in Medford, Wisconsin, and enlisted in the United States Army on July 28, 1987. He completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Throughout his career he has held numerous leadership positions ranging from team leader to brigade command sergeant major in signal, cavalry, aviation, intelligence, armor and infantry units.

Guden has served two yearlong overseas assignments in both Korea and Panama. His stateside assignments include Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Jackson; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Benning, Georgia; and Fort McNair, Washington D.C.

His combat deployments include four tours in Iraq, one tour in Afghanistan and one tour in the Persian Gulf during Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm.

Guden has attended the Battle Staff Course, the First Sergeant Course and the Drill Sergeant Course along with all levels of the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development System.

His awards and decorations include the Presidential Unit Citation, the Valorous Unit Award (with two oak leaf clusters), the Meritorious Unit Award (with one oak leaf cluster), the Army Superior Unit Award, both the Combat and Expert Infantryman Badges, and the Ranger Tab.

Right now, Guden and his wife, Anne, are looking at an early summer transition, which will allow time for the new superintendent to select Guden’s replacement.