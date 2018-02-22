Individuals earn their yellow belts, the first step in Lean Six Sigma training:L6S

Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Schlegel, of the West Point Band, presents training as an Army L6S black belt and serves as the NCOIC for the West Point L6S Program. Courtesy Photo Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Schlegel, of the West Point Band, presents training as an Army L6S black belt and serves as the NCOIC for the West Point L6S Program. Courtesy Photo

West Point’s Lean Six Sigma (L6S) program, part of the Army’s Continual Process Improvement (CPI) efforts, kicked off its 2018 training with a yellow belt one-day course Feb. 13.

West Point’s L6S classes include periodic yellow belt events and a residential green belt in the summer.

At the recent event held at the Kimsey Center in Michie Stadium, 41 individuals received their baseline training in Lean Six Sigma (L6S).

Completing yellow belt training sets a foundation of knowledge and motivates follow-on opportunities for green belt and black belt certifications that involve two- or four-week courses, an exam and a related project.

Every year, the Army nets significant savings in costs and time through L6S projects and local efforts have benefitted West Point. The local program now has a core team of eight military and civilian certified volunteer leaders. Since 2015, approximately 140 practitioners have received training, representing and serving the community and the Academy across more than 15 organizations and directorates.

Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Schlegel of the West Point Band and Jason Medford of Keller Army Community Hospital (KACH) lead the local efforts that train and equip practitioners with the tools found in the Program’s five-phase strategy of: Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve and Control.

Schlegel and Medford are both certified black belts in the Army Program executed by the Army’s Office of Business Transformation (OBT).

“Sgt. Maj. Schlegel and Mr. Medford are instrumental in the success of our program, its development, and the establishment of its presence and popularity across the installation,” Col. Doug McInvale, Army master black belt and the L6S deployment director, said. “The impact of these two leaders is evidenced by the community of practice that is thriving.”

Schlegel’s next target is the summer two-week residential Lean Six Sigma Green Belt course, while Medford is spearheading a one-week Lean Leaders Course set for late March at West Point, a first of its kind for West Point.

“The common vein is personnel with training and focus, at all levels, looking to improve their organization in a methodical manner, which helps our entire community across the West Point footprint,” Schlegel explained.

After three successful years of events focused on the installation work force, an exciting addition to this recent yellow belt event was the inclusion of West Point Cadets. Lt. Col. John Richards of the Department of Systems Engineering and four cadet ‘firsties’ working as an academic capstone team participated in last week’s training.

Richards, also a member of the L6S leader team, facilitated this opportunity for his cadets to learn things relevant to their L6S-focused project, but also allowed them to provide a presentation to everyone on their senior project supporting the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

In a research partnership with Tobyhanna, this cadet team is applying the principles of the L6S methodology to improve production processes at the depot.

The Tobyhanna Army Depot is a recognized leader in providing world-class logistics support for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Systems across the Department of Defense.

“Working with Tobyhanna Army Depot and actually seeing how Lean Six Sigma has impacted the aspects of the machine shop has been a rewarding experience,” Class of 2018 Cadet Bradley Gibson said. “At the yellow belt training, seeing the breadth of individuals who are interested in learning and becoming acquainted with Lean Six Sigma and how it can help them in their professional and personal lives was just as fulfilling.”

Class of 2018 Cadet Cory Hazelbaker added, “Using the Lean Six Sigma process at Tobyhanna Army Depot has already had an impact on their fabrication efforts as our team has been able to come up with creative solutions. I definitely believe it is beneficial and can apply to West Point. The yellow belt training is a great start to generate efficiency across all directorates at USMA.”

“At the start, I initially thought Lean Six Sigma would be pushed from the top down and be negatively received by the individuals on the ground,” Class of 2018 Cadet John-Mark Macfarlane said. “Even though Lean Six Sigma was being introduced by the leadership of Tobyhanna Army Depot, it was well received by the individuals at the lower levels and they were excited for the potential improvements to their work process.”

Richards summarized their work by stating, “I’m impressed with the team and the energy they are bringing to the project. They are bringing to bear the Lean Six Sigma methodology to solve a complex problem that they have been trying to figure out for a few years now.”

The karate-style colored belts are how the Army program represents progress and follows from yellow, to green to black belt, then master black belt.

Lean Six Sigma combines two process improvement methods—Lean, focused on reducing waste, and Six Sigma, reducing process variability to improve quality.

To learn more about this program or opportunities to develop your leadership CPI Toolkit, visit https://www.army.mil/standto/archive/2011/04/11. Sign up to receive the Lean Six Minute, the program’s monthly newsletter, to stay in-the-know about CPI projects around West Point, and to learn how L6S can work in your service-oriented environment.

For details, contact Schlegel at 845-938-1338 or Jeremy.Schlegel@usma.edu or Medford at 845-938-6027 or Jason.J.Medford.civ@mail.mil.