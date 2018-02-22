‘Moral Courage: Finding the Strength to Act’ at Ethics Conference

Maj. Samantha Hoxha facilitates the Superintendent's Panel Discussion with the Superintendent of the Air Force Academy, Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria, and U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. at Bartlett Hall Feb. 14. An Air Force Academy cadet poses a question to the panel. Retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III led an inspirational discussion about leadership and accountability with the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School Vanguards of the Class of 2022 Feb. 12 at USMAPS. Austin's message to members of the USMA Class of 2022 was to remember the lessons they learned at USMAPS, focus on the Soldiers they are responsible for, lead from the front and Soldiers will follow them.

The West Point Class of 1970 and the Simon Center for Professional Military Ethic hosted the 33rd National Conference on Ethics in America held Feb. 13-14 at various areas at West Point. This year’s theme is “Moral Courage: Finding the Strength to Act.”

Each year, West Point and the Class of 1970 host approximately 200 students from more than 30 colleges, universities and academies to join with U.S. Military Academy cadets in discussing ethical issues through a combination of notable guest speakers and small-group discussions.

Speakers in this year’s conference included Christian Picciolini, an Emmy Award-winning director, producer, author, peace advocate and reformed white supremacist, who spoke on finding the strength to act; retired Gen. Raymond Odierno in a fireside chat format on “When Moral Courage is Needed;” Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria; Scott Mercier, 1992 U.S. Olympic Cycling team in Barcelona, who spoke on the courage to act alone; Irshad Manji, who produced the Emmy-nominated film, “Faith Without Fear,” in which she showed how she risked her life to stand for an Islam that respects human rights and personal liberty; and U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.

The mission of the annual conference is to provide a setting where both civilian and military students can learn from leadership and openly discuss techniques that allow them to rise to the occasion when an ethical or moral situation arises and to implement action.

Maj. Samantha Hoxha, education officer, prompted topics for Silveria and Caslen in the Superintendents Panel.

“We (in the military) are held to a higher standard and we embrace that in order to represent our nation in lethal force,” Silveria said. “Every decision you make will have a moral component in how we prosecute a target, how we can determine citizens; you are grounded in having to make moral decisions every hour.”

A video of Silveria’s statement to those preparatory school students at Air Force who used racial slurs on a white board, where he lashed out stating that racism has no place in the academy and if anyone thought differently, they did not need to be there.

That statement soon went viral on the internet and broadcasted on the network news.

“In our preparatory school, we have 220 students and six found racial slurs on a white board,” Silveria said. “They were upset, as was their unit. With the benefit of hindsight, this was so upsetting to me that there had to be a statement. I had to define myself as a leader and I made the choice to speak out. It’s a leadership lesson, you can’t lead by fear, you have to stand up and own it. In moral leadership, you have to put yourself out there, you have to draw the line.”

Caslen spoke about a past incident regarding a sports team who used sexually explicit emails and social media posts regarding members of the female sports team and how he handled the situation.

“We had a subculture that was not consistent with Duty, Honor, Country,” Caslen said. “There was a conflict of loyalty in what they were saying and what they were doing, people got used to it. There were some cadets who knew this was wrong and didn’t participate, but also didn’t report it. The subculture was more important. It takes moral courage to know something is not right and choose to not be a part of it and act upon it.”

In another incident with USMA cadets involving a photo of cadets celebrating getting close to graduation and holding their fists in the air that also went viral on the internet and network news, Caslen talked about the outcry that erupted and what was done.

“This incident caused a lot of negative public outcry,” Caslen said. “We did an investigation and it was found to be a solidarity photo, something I have done at football games, but the public wanted them punished. I had to make the decision that they wouldn’t be punished because the photo wasn’t what the public perception thought it was.”

Caslen states that West Point is in the business of creating leaders of character and in this business, trust is important and with that comes moral leadership and moral courage and that becomes a key element in your character whether in the military or in business.