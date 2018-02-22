Valentines for Vets

Courtesy Photos

West Point Family Homes supports the troops and veterans. Residents stopped by B126 Washington Road to create their own valentine for our veterans. West Point Family Homes residents created 89 valentines for veterans. Veteran Richard Schooff from Walther Hughes 82nd Airborne Division volunteered to bring the cards to Castle Point VA Hospital and handed the valentines out to our veterans. Thank you to all our WPFH residents who helped our veterans have a Happy Valentine’s Day.