Wang honored for bravery, earned USMA appointment

Courtesy Photo

Peter Wang lost his life in service to others while saving fellow students before his death during a mass shooti of character who are committed to the values of Duty, Honor and Country. Wang’s actions are an example of those very principles and for this reason the academy honored his dream of being a West Point cadet with a Class of 2025 letter of acceptance. The 15-year-old Wang, a JROTC student, is honored for being a leader of character. The West Point community sends its condolences to his family and all the families of the victims of the tragic event.