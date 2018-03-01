2017-18 cadet club activities

Aviation: Three members of the West Point Flying team successfully completed their semester check-out, demonstrating excellent knowledge of the aircraft and local flying area as well as their ability to safely perform required flight maneuvers Feb. 18 in Montgomery, New York.

All team members conducted numerous short field and power-off landings in preparation for the fifth annual Service Academy Spring Classic, April 20-22 at Newburgh Stewart Airport. Army, Navy and Coast Guard will square off on the ground and in flight.

Also, on Feb. 24, the team was able to sneak in some flight training just before the rain moved into Montgomery. The team taught Ground School cadets how to calculate aircraft performance, weight and balance and plan a flight.