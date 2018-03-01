A shot to the head:Five repeat champions at 62nd Boxing Brigade Open

Story and photos by Eric S. Bartelt Managing Editor

The 62nd annual Army West Point Boxing Brigade Open took place in front of a packed house Feb. 23 at Crest Hall. There were 13 bouts at the 2018 BBO, and the results included five repeat champions and two boxers who regained championship status.

This year’s repeat BBO champions were sophomore Isiah Ortiz, juniors Carlan Ivey and Vonn Grant, and seniors Michael Garrett and Anders Freiberg.

Seniors Egbezien Obiomon and Deshawn Bingham returned to winning prominence after Obiomon won in 2016 but had to drop out last year due to injury and Bingham hadn’t fought in the final since winning in 2015.

Other highlights of the evening included seven freshman fighting in the finals with Joahcin Taneus and Jackie Chronister earning victories, and senior Derrick Wagoner knocking off senior Christian Bledsoe in the 175-pound bout. Bledsoe was a three-time champion looking to sweep all four years before the evening’s biggest upset.

The winners will now head to the regionals and nationals in March and April. This year’s nationals take place at West Point from April 5-7.

Here is the list of results from each bout:

• 119 lbs.—Ortiz, Company H-2, defeated sophomore Rainier Porras, Company E-3;

• 125 lbs.—Ivey, Co. D-4, defeated freshman Calvin Hart, Co. A-3;

• 132 lbs.—Grant, Co. F-2, defeated freshman Luigi Galzerano, Co. B-3;

• 132 lbs. (women)—Chronister, Co. I-4, defeated sophomore Julianna Fustolo, Co. I-2;

• 139 lbs.—Garrett, Co. B-1, defeated freshman Shane Ferry, Co. D-4;

• 147 lbs.—Taneus, Co. E-3, defeated junior Moses Sun, Co. F-2;

• 156 lbs.—Freiberg, Co. F-2, defeated sophomore Justin Cooper, Co. D-4;

• 156 lbs. (women)—Sophomore Janel Tracy, Co. F-1, defeated junior Tiffany Welch-Baker, Co. G-3;

• 165 lbs.—Sophomore Adrian Albin, Co. F-2, defeated freshman Ajalon Farrow-Maynie, Co. E-1;

• 175 lbs.—Wagoner, Co. A-4, defeated Bledsoe, Co. C-2;

• 185 lbs.—Obiomon, Co. C-1, defeated senior Seth Gonzales, Co. B-2;

• 195 lbs.—Bingham, Co. G-4, defeated senior Jordan Elliott, Co. A-1;

• Heavyweight—Senior Spencer Welton, Co. F-4, defeated freshman Austin Osborne, Co. B-2.