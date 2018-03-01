Army Chief Historian speaks to CME Cadets

By Capt. Tim Ashcraft Chemical and Mechical Engineering

Charles R. Bowery, Jr., Chief Army Historian and executive director of the Center for Military History, speaks to cadets enrolled in ME387-Introduction to Applied Aerodynamics on the history of Army aircraft Feb. 20. Courtesy Photo Charles R. Bowery, Jr., Chief Army Historian and executive director of the Center for Military History, speaks to cadets enrolled in ME387-Introduction to Applied Aerodynamics on the history of Army aircraft Feb. 20. Courtesy Photo

The Army’s Chief Historian, retired Col.Charles R. Bowery, Jr. (SES), spoke to the 47 Civil and Mechanical Engineering cadets enrolled in ME387–Introduction to Applied Aerodynamics on the history of Army aircraft Feb. 20.

Bowery highlighted the technological advances beginning in the pre-Civil War era to modern day that have driven Army Aviation advancement and modernization to meet the needs of the overall force. He stressed the importance of guiding the future of aircraft design by understanding the past.

Bowery is the executive director for the United States Army Center of Military History, responsible for the overall supervision and direction of historical matters throughout the Department of the Army.

His responsibilities include management of 57 Army museums (including the West Point Museum) and more than 30 historical centers, and overall supervision of the Army’s operational and deployed military historians and military history detachments.

Bowery served on active duty for 23 years as an Army aviation officer, commanding at all levels from platoon through battalion and serving overseas in Korea, Germany, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He is a published author, speaker and battlefield staff ride leader focusing on the American Civil War, and taught military history at the U.S. Military Academy.

As commander of the 1-4 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, Bowery was deeply committed to the leader development of his junior officers, three of whom currently serve on the USMA faculty: Capt. Tim Ashcraft (CME), Capt. Derek Brown (English and Philosophy) and Capt. David Delcuadro-Zimmerman (Math).