Gymnastics wins big on Senior Day
The Army West Point Gymnastics team won big on senior day Feb. 24 with a team score of 385.000.
Nathan Goff championed the parallel bars and Cole Casanova won the floor exercise to help the Black Knights top Springfield and William & Mary in the final home event of the season.
Army highlights and meet notes
• Casanova opened the competition with a career-high 13.750 on floor exercise to champion the event.
• He followed that up with a career-best 13.200 on still rings and another on parallel bars at 13.500.
• Goff set a new season standard on parallel bars with a 14.050 for a first-place finish.
• On the rings, Taka Giese turned out a career-high 13.600.
• Seth Cannon and Alejandro Tombrink both recorded 14.050 on vault for season-highs.
• Erik Del Cid also posted his best score of the year on vault with a 13.750.
• In team scores, Army won on floor exercise, pommel horse and vault.