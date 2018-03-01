Gymnastics wins big on Senior Day

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Gymnastics team won big on senior day Feb. 24 with a team score of 385.000.

Nathan Goff championed the parallel bars and Cole Casanova won the floor exercise to help the Black Knights top Springfield and William & Mary in the final home event of the season.

Army highlights and meet notes

• Casanova opened the competition with a career-high 13.750 on floor exercise to champion the event.

• He followed that up with a career-best 13.200 on still rings and another on parallel bars at 13.500.

• Goff set a new season standard on parallel bars with a 14.050 for a first-place finish.

• On the rings, Taka Giese turned out a career-high 13.600.

• Seth Cannon and Alejandro Tombrink both recorded 14.050 on vault for season-highs.

• Erik Del Cid also posted his best score of the year on vault with a 13.750.

• In team scores, Army won on floor exercise, pommel horse and vault.