History of the book

Courtesy Photos

Cadets in Col. Dave Harper’s EN354: Book History class are learning about the history of the book, from pre-paper technologies to “born-digital publications.” In a course that has required them to spend ample time in the USMA Special Collections examining old and rare books, cadets have had to grapple with how the materiality of things can impact their meaning. The invention of movable type and the prevalence of hand press technology forms the center of the course as cadets think about the revolutionary technology of printing—a technology that remained remarkably stable for almost 500 years as it radically changed society. On Feb. 22, cadets visited Thornwillow Press in Newburgh, N.Y., where they observed the traditional art of hand-crafting books from concept development to hand binding. Cadets printed a Thornwillow broadside and conferred with the publisher, Luke Pontifell (above left with cadets), about collaborating on a compendium of World War I poetry and prose to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of that conflict. Some cadets will have the exciting opportunity to participate in a fellowship with the Thornwillow Institute this summer.