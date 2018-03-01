Jazz trumpeter lectures on black heritage through music

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles spoke to cadets and faculty members Feb. 26 on the African-American culture through music along with the migration of music of the West Indies like Calypso music. Jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles spoke to cadets and faculty members Feb. 26 on the African-American culture through music along with the migration of music of the West Indies like Calypso music. Jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles Jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles

Etienne Charles, a jazz trumpeter from the island of Trinidad, spoke to cadets and faculty Monday before performing with the West Point Jazz ensemble in “Diaspora” on Tuesday at Eisenhower Hall in celebration of African-American music.

During his lecture, Charles spoke about migration, his own country of Trinidad and how music and culture changes through immigration.

“This country is made up of people from other countries,” Charles said. “This is the land of immigrants and for this reason you should always try to figure out where people come from. Once you get to know other cultures, you can understand that we are all connected. The music culture in the U.S. in the 1940s was the big band era, with Glenn Miller, Jimmy Dorsey, etc. Radio stations played this music all the time. The radio stations in Trinidad brought big band music to that island.”

Charles said Trinidad was an interesting place because of the Spanish and British culture and then the French.

“In 1782, the King of Spain was trying to populate Trinidad because at the time, we had roughly 6,000 people,” Charles said. “The King said that any Roman Catholic could come to Trinidad and get free land, you got 32 acres. After the French started to come in, they had a different way of treating slaves. In a sense, they were able to work the land, the French developed apprenticeships and slaves were able work and to buy their own freedom and practice their religion, live their culture, and as a result, the culture did not die.”

Charles also talked about the “Great Migration,” which took place between 1910 and 1970 where roughly six million African-Americans moved from the American south to the northeast and the west to escape Jim Crow segregation, and people from the British West Indies began immigrating to the U.S.

Although the British West Indies had a strong reason to migrate, migration to the U.S. was slow. Most of the middle class of the West Indies migrated to Central America, to work on the Panama Canal and the huge banana plantations being developed by the United Fruit Company in Costa Rica, Guatemala and Honduras.

“Anytime there is a great migration going on, the music changes,” Charles noted. “With the immigration of blacks to the north, blues from the south ended up in Detroit and Chicago. Muddy Waters came from Delta-Mississippi to Chicago. Southern music in America could be found on the Atlantic and Motown record labels that assimilated black music. Motown is a shortened form of Motor Town in Detroit, Michigan because of their automobile factories.”

Migration from islands in the British West Indies like Trinidad and Tobago started off slow, it increased during the beginning of the 20th century because of the economic hardship and disenchantment of working on the Panama Canal and Jim Crow segregation laws. With the economic boom in the U.S., West Indies migration began to increase and so did the introduction of calypso music, soul music and rhythm and blues.

“Hip-hop began in the Bronx, from a street Party,” Charles said. “DJ Kool Herc began using the same two turntables that was set up for disco, used copies of the same record to lengthen the “break” which is isolating the instrumental portion of the record, which emphasized the drumbeat (the break) and switched from one break to another.”

Hip-hop music began with the disenchantment of disco music and there being no after school activities due to budget cuts in art and music.

Charles graduated from Florida State University in 2006 and enrolled and graduated from the Juilliard School of Music in New York. He currently serves as associate professor of jazz trumpet at Michigan State University where he was awarded tenure in 2016.