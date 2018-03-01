March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, get screened

By Gwendolyn Swinson, RN, BA, CCM Population Health Nurse

Colorectal cancer is the No. 2 cancer killer among men and women combined in the United States. Colorectal cancer affects all racial and ethnic groups and is most often found in people ages 50 and older. In 2017, it’s estimated: 135,430 new cases, 50,260 deaths of colon and rectal cancers.

The best way to prevent colorectal cancer is to get screened regularly starting at age 50. There are often no signs or symptoms of colorectal cancer—that’s why it’s so important to get screened.

To increase awareness about the importance of colorectal cancer screening, Keller Army Community Hospital is proudly participating in Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Locally, in Orange County, from 2010-14, there were 144 patients diagnosed annually with colorectal cancer. During that same time, 53 patients died annually with colorectal cancer.*

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for colorectal cancer using fecal occult blood testing or colonoscopy in adults, beginning at age 50 years and continuing until age 75 years.

The clinical evidence supporting these screening recommendations is vast and receives the highest recommendation given by the USPSTF.

In other words, the benefits of screening are proven to outweigh risks and save lives. Here at Keller Army Hospital we highly recommend screening by a colonoscopy performed by our general surgery team.

If the study is normal (no polyps or cancer), the procedure is repeated every 10 years until you turn 75 and then it becomes a case by case discussion between you and your physician whether screenings should continue.

If you prefer not to have a colonoscopy, we are happy to discuss yearly testing through the use of Fecal Immunochemical Test.

However, colonoscopy is more accurate and the preferred method. To discuss your colon and rectal cancer screening options, call 845-938-7992 and schedule an appointment with your primary care provider today.

People over age 50 have the highest risk of colorectal cancer. You may also be at higher risk if you are African American, smoke, or have a family history of colorectal cancer.

Everyone can take these healthy steps to help prevent colorectal cancer:

• Get screened starting at age 50.

• Quit smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke.

• Get plenty of physical activity and eat healthy.

For more information, visit www.TRICAREonline.com, or the Keller Internet site at http://kach.amedd.army.mil.

(Editor’s note: *NCI and CDC Incidence Rate Report for New York by County Colon and Rectum, 2010-2014.)