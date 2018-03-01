NCOs graduate at annual Benavidez Leadership Development Program

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Twenty-three cadet company tactical noncommissioned officers graduated from the Benavidez Leader Development Program through the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership and the Social-Organizational Psychology Program at Teachers College, Columbia University in New York Feb. 22 in the Thayer Award Room. The graduates pose for a group photo with leaders from the U.S. Military Academy and Warner Burke, Ph.D., of Columbia University.

A graduation ceremony for 23 noncommissioned officers took place Feb. 22 in the Thayer Award Room celebrating the graduates as they received certificates from the Benavidez Leadership Development Program.

The BLDP is an executive education leader development program hosted by the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership and designed to prepare the U.S. Military Academy cadet company tactical NCOs for the academic rigors associated with training cadets.

For the past 13 years, USMA has partnered with Teachers College, Columbia University, for the Eisenhower Leader Development Program (ELDP), which prepares company tactical commissioned officers for assignment within the Corps of Cadets. The BLDP prepares TAC NCOs with the education experience comparable to that of their commissioned counterparts.

The program is three weeks long and includes one week at USMA with graduates from the ELDP administering a course on leadership and history.

In the following two weeks, the students travel to Columbia University, New York, where instructors from the teachers college teach courses in Leadership and Supervision, Executive Coaching and Organizational Psychology, Group and Organizational Dynamics and Change and it included the chance to observe the organizational structures of corporations.

“I think this program helps bridge the gap between officers and NCOs,” Sgt. 1st Class Brian Wray said. “I’m very optimistic and I am working on going on to the ELDP after I get my bachelor’s degree in about three months.”

Speakers at the event included Col. Todd Woodruff, academy professor and director of the USMA leadership and management studies programs, and USMA Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Guden.

“Over the past month, these NCOs have become familiar with the science of individual, social and organizational behavior and application,” Woodruff said. “They developed an impressive understanding of how adults develop and learn. They extended this knowledge into an understanding of team and group dynamics, educational applications, executive coaching, organizational change, and the practice of leadership and leader development. Yesterday, their experience culminated with their presentation of their achievement initiative. Every single presentation was very impressive. The NCOs created a plan of action and demonstrated their ability to integrate and apply knowledge from the course of problem sets we are experiencing here at the academy.”

W. Warner Burke, professor of psychology and education and founder of the graduate program in social organizational psychology at Columbia University, also gave advice to the NCOs.

“We look at learning agility as a new way of looking at selection and development,” Burke said. “It does seem to correlate significantly with risk-taking, but in order to learn, you have to stick your neck out from time to time. You risk making a mistake, but the main thing about learning agility is that you keep learning and keep going in terms of learning what you need to do. This ceremony is not a closure, it should be the tip of the iceberg in your education.”

U.S. Military Academy Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Guden said the Benavidez program will not only give the NCOs an edge in their current duty assignment within their organization, but prepares them for future jobs and gives them the potential to be some of the best leaders in those jobs.

“I was a proud witness of the energy you NCOs displayed in your professional presentation of your projects of change,” Guden said. “It was evident that not only did you put in a lot of time, but in the discussions and maybe a few arguments along the way in these projects, you maintained confidence and had a better understanding of the organizational culture where they recommend change. What I saw was a true desire for action. There is no doubt that the Benavidez program will serve you well as you continue in your service.”

Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez, the program’s namesake, enlisted in the Army in 1955 and served in Germany, Korea, Vietnam and the United States. He is a recipient of the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam and the Distinguished Service Cross. Benavidez was very active in veterans’ affairs and was sought out as a speaker to schools, military and civic groups and is the subject of numerous articles. Benavidez’s life and experiences were chronicled in three books.

Graduates of the BLDP model Benavidez’s example as leaders, scholars and statesmen and earn a certificate in social organizational psychology, enhancing their problem-solving, coaching and leader-development skills.