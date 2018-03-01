No. 9 Lacrosse falls in triple OT to No. 14 Syracuse

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Senior attackman Conor Glancy led Army West Point Men's Lacrosse's attack with three goals as part of four players who scored multi-goal games in a 11-10 three overtime loss to Syracuse Feb. 24 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. The Black Knights are now 3-1. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

Syracuse’s Ryan Simmons broke free during a clear and scored with 3:21 left in the third overtime as the 14th-ranked Orange came away with an 11-10 victory over the ninth-ranked Black Knights Feb. 24 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse (3-1) saw four players record multi-goal games with Conor Glancy leading the way with a hat trick. David Symmes, Sean O’Brien and Nate Jones each had two goals apiece in the loss.

AJ Barretto finished with seven saves, including two in the overtime periods. John Ragno won 14 faceoffs in 21 attempts for the Black Knights.

Syracuse (2-1) got goals from nine different players and Nate Solomon and David Lipka had a team best two goals. Solomon also added two assists for a team high four points.

Goalkeeper Dom Madonna stopped seven saves, including two in the overtime periods and one coming on Symmes during a man-up.

The teams each had 32 shots, while Army won the ground ball battle at 33-24.

The Black Knights dominated the faceoff X with 17 wins on 26 attempts, but Syracuse won all three draws in overtime.

Army highlights and game notes

• The last three games against Syracuse have been decided by one goal.

• It was the fifth game in the series that went to at least one overtime.

• The three overtimes was the longest game in the history of the series based on periods.

• Syracuse leads the series in overtime games at 3-2.

• Army leads the all-time series at 40-24.

• The last overtime game in the Carrier Dome between Army and Syracuse was the 2010 NCAA Tournament game, which Army won 9-8.

• The Black Knights finish the early season non-conference portion of their schedule at 3-1 and is 1-1 against ranked opponents so far in 2018.

• Army has scored double digits in three out of its four games this season.

• Glancy recorded his fourth career hat trick and his second this season.

• He also grabbed a career high six ground balls in the loss.

• O’Brien recorded his second multi-goal game of the season and has five scores in 2018.

• Ragno won a career best 14 faceoffs in the loss and finished the game 14-of-21 at the X.

• Johnny Surdick ended up with six ground balls, which was one off of his career high and three caused turnovers. He mainly kept an eye on Stephen Rehfuss, who had two points in the game for the Orange.

• Jon LaMonica had another big game playing on the wing during face-offs for Army with six ground balls. He now has 25 in four games this season.

Turning point

• Madonna had the ball in Syracuse’s defensive end and needed to find an open man with the clearing clock dwindling down and spotted Simmons, who cut behind an Army defender and found space. Madonna hit him in stride and Simmons potted the game-winner.

How it happened

• It was a defensive battle in the first quarter with a total of two goals scored.

• Syracuse took the early lead, but Army struck back with Symmes scoring his seventh of the season to knot the score at 1-1 at the conclusion of the first 15 minutes.

• Army ramped up its scoring thanks to five scores, including three man-up goals in the second quarter to take a 6-1 lead into the half.

• O’Brien and Glancy scored two goals apiece with each attacker tallying a man-up goal in the second quarter.

• Jones got the scoring started in the second frame with his ninth tally of the year. LaMonica won a ground ball off the face-off and spotted Jones for the score.

• The Orange came out in the third quarter and scored four of the first five goals of the frame to cut Army’s lead down to 7-5 with 6:10 remaining in the frame.

• Syracuse added another for four unanswered before Symmes stopped the run with his second of the game with 2:06 on the clock in the third to put Army back up two at 8-6.

• The Orange closed the gap to one at 8-7 with a goal in the final seconds of the third.

• The fourth quarter opened with Army getting on the board to get its lead back to two goals at 9-7 with Jones scoring his second of the day and 10th of the season.

• Syracuse responded with three unanswered tallies to earn its first lead since 1-0 and with 5:57 left in the game the Orange was on top 10-9 thanks to a man-up goal by Solomon.

• Army kept its cool and Connor DeWitt scored his second of the year with 5:11 left in regulation to tie the score at 10-10.

• The nail-biting began in the first overtime with saves by both netminders.

• The Black Knights had a few golden opportunities in the extra frames, including Anthony George breaking free on his caused turnover in the defensive end, but he fired his shot wide of the mark.

• The second great chance came from Symmes, who released his shot with power from the right side on a man up, but Madonna was up for the task.

• Then came Madonna spotting Simmons for the gamewinner with 3:21 left in the third overtime.