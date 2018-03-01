Ryan talks 160th SOAR to plebes

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Col. Phil Ryan, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1992 and commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), spoke to plebes about the work of the “Night Stalkers,” Tuesday in Arnold Auditorium. Ryan showed a short video of their operations and talked about the “What we do is secret, what we are is not,” motto. The unit from Fort Campbell, Ky., provides helicopter aviation support for general purpose forces and special operations forces. Its missions have included attack, assault and reconnaissance, and are usually conducted at night, at high speeds, low altitudes and on short notice.