Spanish Attache gives award, talks NATO

Photos by Bryan Ilyankoff/DPTMS

Class of 2019 Cadet Ty Cleveland received the Spanish Military Academy “Merit Award” from Col. Antonio M. Linares, the Spanish Military Attache in Washington D.C., Feb. 23. Ten U.S. Military Academy cadets participated in a semester abroad last semester at the Spanish Military Academy in Zaragoza, Spain. Cleveland was the overall best cadet—academically, physically and militarily. This award is normally presented to those who are considered among the best of all Corps of Cadets. Linares held a brief with cadets and faculty on Spain’s involvement and commitment with NATO during a Modern War Institute event. He spoke about Russia’s efforts to destabilize Europe and fracture NATO. In particular, he spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through Crimea, and the neverending threat to the three Baltic States.