westpoint_usma: #ICYMI: #USMA cadets met the Director of the CIA Mike Pompeo, USMA ‘86, during his visit to West Point last week. Pompeo attended a Combating Terrorism Center brief, addressed the firstie class, to include a Q & A session, and taught a Social Sciences Course discussing his insights into the interactions with the global intelligence community. Upon departure, Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr. presented Pompeo with a #BeatNavy football. (#USArmy photos by Michael Lopez)