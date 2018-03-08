Dear West Point community,

On March 16, 1802, President Thomas Jefferson signed legislation establishing the United States Military Academy along the banks of the Hudson River at West Point. Although originally established as a school of engineering—our nation’s first, over the years, the curriculum expanded to encompass a more well-rounded education, while adding programs that focused on physical, athletic and military training and discipline.

But always at the heart of what we did was developing leaders of character, committed to the values of Duty, Honor and Country who will serve our nation and lead America’s Army.

There’s a popular phrase at West Point that “much of the history we teach was made by the people we taught,” and since the academy’s founding, members of the Long Gray Line have made significant contributions to our Army and the nation in a variety of ways.

They’ve served as heads of state, cabinet members, members of Congress, state governors, astronauts and captains of industry. Many have been trailblazers, making history and paving the way for future generations of leaders of character.

West Point continues to earn national recognition for academic excellence, ranking among the best colleges in the country from Forbes, Princeton Review and U.S. News and World Report, which ranked us as the number one public national liberal arts college.

Our curriculum enhances creative thinking and, combined with a variety of enrichment activities such as conferences and summer academic internships, develops the intellectual agility and adaptability necessary for our graduates to lead in a 21st century Army.

Additionally, our outstanding military and civilian faculty, along with our 26 research centers such as the Modern War Institute, Combatting Terrorism Center, Army Cyber Institute and our new Robotics Research Center continue to provide intellectual capital for the Army and the nation through their research and publications.

Along with a world-class education, cadets participate in robust, relevant military and physical training, all integrated within a culture of character growth while providing opportunities to practice both following and leading, so that upon graduation, they will live honorably, lead honorably and demonstrate expertise, prepared to lead in the Profession of Arms.

Our academy and our cadets have achieved many successes, whether it’s the numerous cadets earning prestigious graduate scholarships, such as Rhodes and Marshall, or our football team winning back the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time in more than 20 years. But our greatest successes are the thousands of graduates who, throughout our history, have led America’s sons and daughters in defense of our nation and many of whom are, at this moment, in harm’s way.

Regardless of what history demanded of them, they rose to the challenge every time, responding to the call of duty to stand in the gap between the American people and anything that would threaten our values and ideals.

As West Point and its graduates celebrate our proud heritage on this Founders Day, I’d like to thank the American people for not only entrusting their sons and daughters to us, but also for their continued support of this institution and our mission of educating, training and inspiring leaders of character for our nation. If you are ever in New York’s Hudson Valley, I invite you to visit and experience our rich history and tradition, be inspired by our cadets and see for yourself why West Point is considered the world’s pre-eminent leader development institution.

Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr.

59th Superintendent

United States Military Academy

West Point, New York