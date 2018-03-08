2017-18 cadet club activities

Taekwondo: The Army West Point Taekwondo team traveled to Princeton, New Jersey, Feb. 25 for its first Eastern Collegiate Taekwondo Conference tournament of the semester, securing second-place overall in Division 1 Taekwondo.

In the Women’s Black Belt Division, Cadets Taylor Reim, Nicole Nettles and Ashley Rivera won gold for sparring, defeating the Cornell A1 team.

The Men’s A1 sparring team consisting of Cadets Matthew Galea, Ryan Castilla and Ziwei Peng fought to an exciting finals match with the Navy A1 team, placing second overall in black belt sparring.

The Men’s A3 sparring team consisting of Cadets Tae Young Kim, Jordan Nettles and Eli Eichenberger placed third in black belt sparring.

Throughout the tournament, the team saw great performances from Galea, Reim, Rivera and Anthony Chargualaf for knocking out at least one of their opponents throughout the day.

In the B Divisions, the Men’s B1 sparring team of Cadets Andy Vu, Travis Phelan and Benjamin Turner placed second after a close fight with the Duke B1 team. Although the team was unable to bring home the first place trophy, it highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of each fighter as well as allow new fighters to get a taste of what to expect at a Taekwondo tournament.